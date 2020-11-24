FLORENCE — Bessie Irene Hanson, age 90 of Florence, Alabama, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co., TN, an Homemaker, and a member of Lexington Church of God. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Eugene McCarley will be officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors include three sons, Larry Hanson (Linda) of Florence, AL, Jerry Hanson of Florence, AL, and Charles Hanson (Reta) of Huntsville, AL; one daughter, Sharon Ryan (Rick) of Knoxville, TN; eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Hanson was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hanson; parents, Kenny and Ruthie Gravitt Benefield; two brothers; and two sisters.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hanson, Jody Hanson, Brad Hanson, Kam Hanson, Jonathan Hanson, Jeremy Anderson, Brandon Hanson and Jim Ryan.
