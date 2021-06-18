PALOS HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS — Bessie Lee Noha, 94, formerly of Tuscumbia, died June 16, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral chapel with burial in Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

