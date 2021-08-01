LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Bessie Lee Crane Speakman, 95, died July 31, 2021. Visitation will be held August 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral home will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in John Lay Cemetery. She was a member of Brace Baptist Church.

