COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Bessie Mae Dixon Keeton, 90, died November 23, 2020. Visitation will be today from noon until service time at Shackelford’s, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shawnette Cemetery. He was retired from Murray Ohio.

