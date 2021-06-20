PALOS HEIGHTS, IL — Bessie Lee Noha, née Mayfield, 94, formerly of Tuscumbia, passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior in the presence of her daughter and son-in-law on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Her visitation will be Monday, June 21st, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Her service will be Tuesday, June 22nd, at 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Darrell Pace officiating. She will be buried in Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery, returning home as she wished.
Bessie Lee was born in Tuscumbia on June 27, 1926, to James Franklin Mayfield and Alice Myrtle Mauldin Mayfield. She was one of thirteen children, ten of whom achieved adulthood. She graduated from Cherokee High School. She spent the last ten years of her life in Illinois with her only daughter, Joan Denise Stonecipher Gilman and her son-in-law, Terrence, enjoying her nine grands and sixteen greats.
Mrs. Noha was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Noha; her first husband, and the father of her daughter, Lester Stonecipher; and nine brothers and sisters.
She was a former salesperson for a furniture company, and before retirement she was a manager of a linen store.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan Denise Gilman and her husband, Dr. Terrence Gilman; grandchildren, Robert Gilman and his wife Debbie Gilman, Stacey Schmidt and her husband Michael Schmidt, Dr. Jamie Moss and her husband Dr. Timothy Moss, Andrea Gilman, Rebecca Buntin and her husband Thomas Buntin, Lanie Spoljaric and her husband Dale Spoljaric, Thomas Gilman and his wife Anna Gilman, Michael Gilman, and Patrick Gilman; 16 great grandchildren, Braeden, Isaac, Rowan, Ryder, Cassidy, Penelope, Allison, Lucy, Zachary, Josephine, Violet, Elliot, Noah, Noelle, Clara, and Magnolia; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
An online guestbook may be signed at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
