FLORENCE — Beth Ellen Gooch Givens, of Florence, died March 13, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital in Tuscumbia after a brief illness. She was born September 12, 1961, at ECM Hospital in Florence. The family moved to Florida in 1972 and Beth graduated from Titusville High School, Titusville, FL in 1979. Beth was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time at area creeks looking for rocks, fossils and arrowheads and loved sharing her finds with all her friends.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Iben Gooch and Mary Ellen Martin Gooch.
She is survived by her daughter, Morgan Beth White (Laken); son, Nicholas Zan Givens (Brittany); granddaughter, Piper LeeAnn White; bonus granddaughter, Lila Claire Davis; sisters, Merilyn Gooch Kendall (Jim) and June Gooch Bowles (Rick); a brother; one niece and two nephews.
“For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun? And what is it to cease breathing but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered?”
From Kahlil Gibran’s ‘The Prophet’
