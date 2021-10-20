NEW MARKET

Beth Marie Lydic, 51, died October 16, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral following in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Burial will follow in Phil Campbell Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.