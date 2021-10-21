NEW MARKET
Beth Marie Lydic, age 51, of New Market, passed away October 18, 2021. Beth was born in Tampa, Florida to Donald Lee and Lois Marie Lydic on December 10, 1969.
She moved to Phil Campbell in 1984 where she graduated from Phil Campbell High School in 1987. Beth attended Northwest-Shoals Junior College where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She worked for Blue Star Concrete for 10-plus years before working as an accountant for G.L. Smith & Associates of Huntsville, for 15-plus years.
Ms. Lydic is survived by her daughter, Amanda Pace; grandson, Chance Pennington; mother, Lois Lydic; brothers, Billy and Bender Lydic; nieces, Victoria and Lauren Lydic; great-niece, Amelia Trapp; great- nephew, Liam McDowell; aunts and uncles, Alan and Nesa Atkins, Neil and Gail Atkins, Brian Drost, William and Shirley Lydic, Jim Lydic, Eileen Seary, Rebecca and Mike Carrigan; dear friends, Dana and Robbie Shields; a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don Lydic; grandparents, Louis and Margaret Atkins, William and Rebecca Lydic; sister-in-law, Elaine Lydic; uncles, Robert Lydic, James Gibbons, Mike Seary; aunt, Laura Lydic; and great-aunt and uncle, Bill and Della Gibbons.
Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville, Alabama. Burial will follow the funeral at Phil Campbell Cemetery.
A special thanks to Susan Wiggins for the love and care showed to our family.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
Commented