TUSCUMBIA — Beth Stell Province, 63, departed this life for her eternal home on December 11, 2020.
A native of Tuscumbia, AL, she graduated from Deshler High School and was an active lifelong member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church in Tuscumbia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Wyatt Stell, Sr. and Ellen Broderick Stell, and her son in law, Roy Overton.
A devoted mother and loving Nana, her survivors include her four children, Jamie Overton, Jeannie McNary (Rodney), Jason Wilson (Sarah) and Justin Wilson; along with her nine grandchildren, Drew Higdon (Sara), Deven Jimenez (Jordan), AnnMarie Russell, Austin Russell, Kameran Wilson, Kiersten Wilson, Tristan Wilson, Cason Wilson, and Kenzlee Wilson; as well as two great-grandchildren, Calise Higdon and Marshall Higdon. She is also survived by five brothers, Jim Stell (Becky), Tom Stell (Cindy), Bill Stell (Mickey), David Stell (LaDonna) and Mark “Bubby” Stell; and two sisters, Janice Lackey (Myron) and Sissy Stell; along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her husband, Daniel K. (Danny) Province.
Family and faith were her first and true loves. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, fishing & deer hunting and just being with her large and loving family.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations to be made to Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church in Tuscumbia in her honor.
Services will be held on Wednesday, December 30th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church, followed by a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery and a Celebration of Life Event for friends and family at the Stell Home.
Commented