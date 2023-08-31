F.8.31.23 Betsey Whitt.JPEG
TUSCUMBIA — Betsey Lee Williams Whitt, 46, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, September 1, 2023, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Highland Park Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Austin Johnson officiating.

