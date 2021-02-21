TUSCUMBIA — Betsy Chisholm Smith, 78, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at her residence.Betsy loved her family, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a special love for her rabbits and her cats.
A graveside service will be 1:00 Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Franklin Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Scott Smith; and parents, Fleming and Betty (Shonk) Chisholm.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Sherman Smith; son, Michael “Mike” Smith (Tab); grandchildren, Lindsay Crunk (Micah), Heather Smith; great-grandchildren, Kaia Lynn Crunk, River Crunk; brothers, Fleming Chisholm, Jr. (Elaine), Edwin Chisholm; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the love and care to our family. Also a special thanks to her friends, Judy Hitt, Donald and Betty Wray for the extra care and assistance shown to the family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented