HUNTSVILLE — Betsy Blackburn Speer, 65, of Madison, Alabama, passed away on February 11, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a short fight with cancer. She was born on June 16, 1955, in Camden, Tennessee, to William Hodge and Virginia Ware Blackburn. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Betsy is survived by her husband and soulmate of 42 years, Michael Jim Speer; daughters, Suzanne Marie Speer (Shay Handley) and Caroline Virginia Speer, to whom she selflessly dedicated her life, never-ending love, and acceptance; two beloved grandchildren, Preston Michael Speer and Nathan Jordan Speer, with whom she shared the most special bond; and her cherished brother, sisters, and large extended family.
Betsy, a graduate of Deshler High School in Tuscumbia, Alabama, earned her bachelor’s degree in nutrition in 1977 from Auburn University. At Auburn she was a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta Scholastic Honor Society, President of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, and selected to Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. Betsy developed close sorority friendships at Auburn that were life-long and meaningful. She received a master’s degree in Nutrition Science from the University of Tennessee, after which she commenced a long career in nutrition and dietetics. She served as the Director of Nutrition Services at East Tennessee Regional Heath Office in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1981-2002. During her time in Knoxville, she was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Concord and especially enjoyed her “supper club” gatherings with close friends. She served as a Delegate-at-Large for the American Dietetic Association for multiple years. After moving to Madison in 2002, she most recently served as the Child Nutrition Director for Muscle Shoals, Alabama, city schools, where she developed many close professional and deeply personal relationships. Betsy was a devoted member of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Madison. She loved her church family.
The family would like to give special thanks to the many friends, family and neighbors who provided truly exceptional support and loving care to Betsy during the last weeks of her life.
A graveside service will be held Monday, February 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. CT at the Huntsville Memory Gardens, 6810 University Drive, Huntsville, AL with Reverend Tommy Gray officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer at http://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org/, or to the Muscle Shoals Public Library at 1918 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
