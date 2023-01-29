RUSSELLVILLE — Bettie Sue Entrekin, 86 of Russellville, died January 27, 2023. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, January 29, at Akins Funeral Home in Russellville, with the service following at the Akins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Garden. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville will assist the family.

