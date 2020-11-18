TUSCUMBIA — Bettie Gene Fort, 80, died November 14, 2020. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Pearsal Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.

