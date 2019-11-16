SCOTTSBORO — Mrs. Bettina Faye Gardner, 67, of Scottsboro died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Mrs. Gardner was a 1969 graduate of Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. David Lee officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Gardner is survived by her daughter, Katie Crumbly; son, Toby (Ashley) Crumbly; grandchildren, Addyson and Sadie Crumbly; brother, Ed (Donna) Gardner; sister-in-law, Donna Gravitt Gardner; several nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Betty Gardner; sister, Deborah Wellingham; brother, Jay Gardner; and Bingo.
