RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Ann Davis, age 83, of Russellville, passed away at North Alabama Medical Center on October 26, 2022, following an extended illness.
Betty was a Christian and a member of Tharptown Baptist Church. She had been a resident of Franklin County since 1975.
She is survived by her children, Tommy Davis (Linda), Timmy Davis, Lori Miller (Wayne); siblings, Larry Crews and Martha Sneed; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren as well as a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Davis; parents, Thomas and Adle Crews; brothers, Bobby Joe Crews and Billy Crews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 12 to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Interment will be in Tharptown Cemetery following the service.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
