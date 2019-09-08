FLORENCE
Betty Ann Garner Cornett passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 81. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield with Dewayne Crumley officiating.
She was born to William H. and Edna C. Garner in Maryville, Tennessee on January 8, 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer T. Cornett in 2005; daughter, Barbara Cornett in 2018; sister, Bonnie McKinney in 2018; parents, and son-in-law, Alvin Black.
Betty is survived by daughters, Georgia Frawley (Robert), Kathy Steles (Nick), Lisa Black, and Pam Inman (Randy); grandchildren, Wes Inman, Kimberly Caldwell, Jake Inman, Beth, Emily and Sara Steles; great grandchildren, Abby Frawley, Saylor and Sloan Inman; brothers, William H. Garner, Jr. (Carol), Edward “Butch” Garner (Liz, deceased); sister, Patricia Armistead (Bill); nieces, Deborah, Marie, Karen, and Julie; nephews, Eddie, John, Chris, Brett, and Lee.
Betty worked in nursing for over 35 years at ECM, Keller, and Shoals Hospital, then long-term care facilities locally, statewide, and Georgia as a Corporate AL Nurse. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church of Killen.
