FLORENCE — Betty Ann Green, 80, of Florence, AL, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was a native of Lauderdale Co.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Cypress Inn, TN at 2 p.m. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Green; and son, Rickey Green.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Craig (Jim); grandchildren, Daniel Craig (Joanna) and Joshua Craig; great-grandchildren, Willow, Oliver, Alyx, Emrie Craig; and sister, Martha Austin, of Birmingham, AL.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Ashley and the staff of Encompass Health for their loving care and support.
