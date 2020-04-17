TUSCUMBIA — Betty Ann Hardin, 81, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Spring Valley Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Estell Isbell; and son, Richard Gargis.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Hardin, Sr. and Barry Gargis; daughter, JoAnn Gargis Heupel; sisters, Jane Chappa (Ray); grandchildren, Regina Trousdale, Mirranda Nut (Chris), Dustin Gargis (Tammie) and Tenisha Reed; a host of great-grandchildren.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
