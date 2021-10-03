ATHENS — Betty Ann Inman, 87, formerly of Florence, died October 1, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

