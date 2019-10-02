MUSCLE SHOALS — Betty Ann Kent, 81, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. The visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will be Thursday, October 3rd at 10 a.m. in the chapel with Bro. Larry Anerton officiating.
Mrs. Kent was preceded in death by her husband, T.B. Kent.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Bradley Kent and wife, Linda Scott Kent; daughter, Susan Stone and husband, Stephen Dennis Stone; brother Alvin Adams; sister, Marcia Ross and husband, Norman; grandchildren, Aaron Dennis Stone, Kristen Susanne Powell and husband, Jay Michael Powell, Brandie DeeAnn Kent and Brandon Thomas Kent; and great-grandchildren, Sydney Reece Powell and Matilda Rose Powell.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented