KILLEN

Betty Ann McMurtrey Danley, 73, died December 13, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Atlas Cemetery.

