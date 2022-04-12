FLORENCE — Betty Ann Walker Clark, 79, died April 10, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. She was the wife of Charles Elvin Clark Jr.

