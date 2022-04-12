FLORENCE — Betty Ann Walker Clark, 79, died April 10, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. She was the wife of Charles Elvin Clark Jr.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Liquid Avatar Technologies Announces its Grand Opening of the Oasis Digital Gallery, Featuring Immersive Experience for NFT Art Sales
- Record fine for Dutch tax office over personal data list
- Greece: Fossil fuels offer ‘new path’ to green transition
- Top 5 Asia Travel Destinations as Region Reopens
- Liquidity Group Continues to Utilize its Fintech Machine Learning Tech to Fund Geologie with $5 Million, with a 24 Hour Term Sheet
- KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Liberty Station, a New-home Community Near Downtown Raleigh
- EFG Companies Launches Dynamic F&I Product-Generating Technology Enabling Dealers to Capitalize on Market and Consumer Trends
- Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Most Read
Articles
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat
- Mars Hill Bible School alum tapped for D.C. post
- Superintendent: Hazlewood principal on leave for excessive paddling
- Sheffield man convicted of shooting into occupied dwelling
- Tuscumbia school board to interview Tate
- 25 officers show up for "Coffee With A Cop"
- Church unsure of building's future
- Florence takes no action on broadband initiative
- Florence wants more pickleball, tennis courts
- Muscle Shoals City Council told about illegal dumping
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Saturday's prep roundup: Tigers rebound to get better of Warriors (1)
- School choice a plus for charter schools (1)
- Annual Shoals Earth Day Fest a no-go for 3rd year (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- USS Alabama getting new deck after more than 8 decades (1)
- US should not get involved in Ukraine (1)
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat (1)
- It's hard to predict schedule for track replacement work (1)
- You said it (1)
- After state final appearance, Wayne County believes standard is back (1)
- Figure skater to cycle the Trace in cancer fundraiser (1)
- Sheriff: Caregiver who was killed had extensive criminal background (1)
- Ag center is a huge boondoggle (1)
Commented