FLORENCE — Betty Ann Walker Clark, 79, Florence, was born February 28, 1943. She passed away, after an extended illness, on April 10, 2022, to be with her Lord in Heaven. She was a member of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. Betty was a kind-hearted, caring, generous, loving Christian lady.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Justin Pannell.
Betty was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joseph Underwood Walker and Sarah Elizabeth Hanlin Walker; and her brother, Robert Underwood Walker.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles Elvin Clark, Jr., who stood by her side in sickness and in health. Betty is also survived by her four children and their spouses: Stephen Michael Clark (Susan), Jeffrey Alan Clark (Kathy), Timothy Wayne Clark (Julie), and Amy Carol Clark Gandy (Jason); her eight grandchildren, Christopher Michael Clark (Meghan), Katelyn Danielle Clark Ross (Daniel), Hope Kathryn Clark Birdwell (John), James Charles “Jack” Clark, Emma Lynn Clark, Lucy Ann Clark, Clark Patrick Gandy, Reece Caleb Gandy; great-grandchildren, Vera Jane Clark and Joseph Alexander Birdwell.
Betty was a 1961 graduate of Deshler High School, Tuscumbia, AL; attended David Lipscomb College, Nashville, TN, then transferring to Florence State College, Florence, AL where she met her husband. They were married on December 14, 1963. She was proud to have later continued her education at the University of North Alabama, receiving her bachelor’s degree in 1997 in fashion merchandising.
Betty and Charles have been Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisees for the past 56 years. Her proudest accomplishment was being able to raise her four children in a Christian home. Each child, their spouses, and grandchildren are followers of Christ.
The family wants to thank our large extended family, friends, church family, and neighbors who have given so much comfort and support over the past several years. A debt of gratitude and thanks goes to Amedisys Hospice, Encompass Hospice, and North Alabama Medical Center Palliative Care, who gave her comfort in her final days. Most of all, the family wants to give special recognition to the staff of ElderCare, who administered daily care of her needs for the past three years. More specifically, the family wants to recognize her devoted sitters Holly, Joanna, and, most of all, Delores.
Pallbearers will be Chris Clark, Jack Clark, Clark Gandy, Reece Gandy, Doug Walker, Grant Wright, J. W. Portwood, and Rick Hamm.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Ricky Irons, Dr. Danny Martin, Knox Longshore, Vernon Mott, James Johnson, and Mike Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ Building fund or Mars Hill Bible School.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
