MUSCLE SHOALS — Betty Ann Wilson Garrard, 77, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at First Methodist Church in Russellville, AL from 10 a.m. - 12 noon with a service to follow. Todd Owen and Bo Lloyd will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Ann was known for her sweet nature and strong work ethic. She was Salutatorian of her class at Walnut Grove High School. She played piano at a small, country church called Howelton. It was here that she gave her life to Christ. She and her husband, Don, were high school sweethearts. They have been married for 58 years. They moved to Russellville in 1974 and became members of First Methodist Church. She got her real estate license, but when her children were young, she decided to enroll in UNA. After graduating with honors with a degree in accounting, she went on to earn her Certified Public Accountant certificate. She owned her own business as a CPA for 35 years.
She was extremely social. She enjoyed connecting with people. She was a member of Potpourri Study Club. She looked forward to her Thursday night bridge group. She served on the First Methodist Church finance committee and administrative board. She and Don were band parents for 10 years where she served as treasurer. As her kids got older, she was always on the go whether it be snow skiing with the girls, a weekend with family and friends at the river, or tailgating in Auburn. She enjoyed playing competitive tennis. She was a member of the USTA Tennis League, Senior Division. Her team won state several times and competed in regionals twice. They came in second in Baton Rouge playing on the LSU courts. She made lifelong friends through her activities and treasured those friendships.
If asked what her greatest achievement has been in life, Ann would say it’s her family. She was incredibly proud of her children and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never wanted to miss a sporting event, dance recital, school production, birthday celebration, or school activity.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milburn Paul Wilson and Edith Mae McPherson Wilson Gash; stepfather, William Howard Gash.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Don Garrard; children, Michelle Garrard James (Ricky), Melanie Garrard Shockley (Chris), Dr. Jeff Garrard (Ricia), and Jon Garrard (Theresa); sister, Kathy Wilson Skipper; grandchildren, Ashley Hester Crosby (Tony), Katie Hester, Will Hester, Morgan Calvert, Jace Calvert, Jackson Garrard, Luke Garrard, Emery Garrard, Sadie Shockley, Sam Shockley, Levi James, Leah James Townsend (Brice); great-grandchildren, Harris Crosby and Eloise Crosby; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Will Hester, Jackson Garrard, Jace Calvert, Luke Garrard, Tony Crosby, Ricky James, Chris Shockley, and Curtis Calvert.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Anthony Horton for his compassion and Hospice of North Alabama for their care.
