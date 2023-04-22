F.4.22.23 Betty Garrard.jpeg

MUSCLE SHOALS — Betty Ann Wilson Garrard, 77, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at First Methodist Church in Russellville, AL from 10 a.m. - 12 noon with a service to follow. Todd Owen and Bo Lloyd will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

