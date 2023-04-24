F.4.24.23 Betty Barcomb.jpg
FLORENCE — Betty Jane Neill Barcomb, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday April 22, 2023, at NAMC after a brief illness. Her visitation will be Tuesday, April 25th, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Her memorial service will be Wednesday, April 26th, at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Gary Allmond officiating. Burial will follow in Neill Cemetery, Savannah, TN.

