FLORENCE — Betty Jane Neill Barcomb, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday April 22, 2023, at NAMC after a brief illness. Her visitation will be Tuesday, April 25th, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Her memorial service will be Wednesday, April 26th, at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Gary Allmond officiating. Burial will follow in Neill Cemetery, Savannah, TN.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Credit Suisse: Net asset outflows topped $68 billion in Q1
- Stock markets today: Asian stocks mixed ahead of US data
- Mother Bond: Verlee Young shares her experiences after losing her mother
- Smoke on the Water ignited a passion for competitive cooking
- Earl "Guitar" Williams is self-made blues man
- Morgan Wallen cancels Ole Miss show after losing his voice
- HASRA-Killen is recipient of $20K grant
- Shoals sports schedule: April 24-30, 2023
Most Read
Articles
- Potty training talk wins Tyler family $20K prize
- Johnson remembered as Shoals real estate "icon"
- Man pleads in child sex abuse case
- Woman pleads guilty to Florence murder
- Yung Gravy tickets remain available for UNA concert
- Tylers potty down after $20K win
- Guitar stolen from Gold Record Room recovered
- First Presbyterian takes down annex
- Concert spotlights students' business savvy
- Spring carnival coming to North Alabama Fairgrounds
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Potty training talk wins Tyler family $20K prize
- Johnson remembered as Shoals real estate "icon"
- Sarah Nell Neyman Sandlin
- Man pleads in child sex abuse case
- Woman pleads guilty to Florence murder
- Yung Gravy tickets remain available for UNA concert
- Betty Ann Wilson Garrard
- Jimmie Lou Shelton
- Sandra C. Johnson
- Floyd Sherrod
Commented