FLORENCE — Betty Joyce Beadle, age 85, of Florence, passed away December 17, 2019. The family will receive friends today, December 20, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Chris Moran and Brother Bill Bagents officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of Mars Hill Church of Christ for over 50 years. She lived a strong Christian life as demonstrated by her many good works and love for helping others. She was active in the Alzheimer’s Coalition for more than 15 years and was the recipient of the prestigious Powers Award for her dedicated service. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
She was preceded in death by her loving and patient husband, Jimmy Beadle; parents, Patsy and Augusta Bennett; brother, Charles “Buddy” Bennett; sisters, Peggy Hurst and Connie Rhoden; brother-in- law, Tommy Beadle; sister-in-law, Margaret Beadle; and nephew, Brian Beadle.
Survivors include her son, Steve Beadle (Diane); daughter, Vickie Dotson (Mike); grandchildren, Laurie Lanier Skipworth, Robbie Lanier, Garrett Beadle, Ashley Anselmo Clark (Adam), Kristy Anselmo Prechter (Dustin) and Emily Anselmo; great-grandchildren, Sydney Skipworth, Savanna Skipworth, Mallie Lanier, Marli Lanier, Landon Prechter, Liv Prechter and Easton Broussard; brother, Eugene Bennett (Beverly); brothers-in-law, Don Hurst and Kenneth Rhoden; sisters-in-law, Martha Bennett and Myra Beadle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Lanier, Garrett Beadle, Chad Etheridge and Ben Etheridge. Honorary pallbearers will be Lawrence Alexander and Kenneth Rhoden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to C.A.R.D. (Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Diseases), 805 Flagg Circle, Florence, AL 35630.
The family would like to express their appreciation to staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
