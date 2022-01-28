RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Berline Hester Taylor, 82, died January 24, 2022. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville will assist the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.