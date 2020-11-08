RUSSELVILLE — Betty L. Bianco, 83 years old of Russellville, AL., passed away November 6, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 8, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Parker officiating. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
Betty was born June 12, 1937, in Alabama, to Luther and Bessie Kimbrough.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmie Bianco; her sons, Brian Bianco and Jim Bianco Jr.; and her siblings, Marie Sitton, Flora Mae Cantrell, and Audrey Kimbrough.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Teresa Bianco and Vicki (Scott) Hunter; her daughter in law, Sandra Bianco; her ten grandchildren; and her ten great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Clint Sikes, Eric Hill, Tim Cleveland, Adam Hunter, Brandon Hunter and Carson Benson.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
