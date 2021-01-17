FLORENCE — Betty Bouler Keller, 90, died Friday, January 15, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2021, 1-2 p.m., at Woodmont Baptist Church. Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

