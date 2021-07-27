RED BAY — Betty Bullard McKinney, 74, died July 25, 2021. Services will be today at noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.