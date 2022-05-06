FLORENCE — Betty C. Godwin, 89, died May 2, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Woodmont Baptist Church Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.

