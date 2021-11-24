LAWRENCEBURG, TN. — Betty Ruth Fell Canup, 90, died November 23, 2021. Service will be on Tuesday, 2 p.m. at Leoma Cemetery, Leoma, TN.

She was a member of Leoma Church of Christ.

