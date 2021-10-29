FLORENCE — Betty Carolyn Fowlkes Henson, 75, died October 27, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel, services will conclude with entombment in Greenview Memorial Park - Love Mausoleum. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

