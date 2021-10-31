TUSCUMBIA — Betty Carolyn Hicks,76, of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, November 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 noon in the chapel. Brother Kirk Bishop will be officiating. Burial will be in Magnolia Gardens.
She attended Westside Baptist Church. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband, Don. She loved her family and cats dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Edith McKinney and brothers, Tracy and Donnie McKinney.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Don Hicks; son, James Hicks; brother, Ron McKinney (Charlotte); granddaughters, Merisa Jones (Christopher), Audra Hicks; great-grandchildren, Braelyn Jones and Kennedy Jones; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to our Westside Baptist Church, Kindred Hospice, Helen Keller Hospital, and Florence Nursing and Rehab for the care and kindness over the last months.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
