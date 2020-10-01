RUSSELLVILLE — Betty Carter Seal, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene T. “J.T.” Seal; precious grandsons, Gary Michael Robison and Jason Landon Partain.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Jane Carter; sister-in-law, Margie Carter; children, Martha Thornton, Gene Stanly Seal (Darlene), Melanie Partain, and Sherry Self (Wayne). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brad Seal, Chris (Boomer) Partain, Jamie Bragwell, Lisa Partain, and Josh Thornton; as well as great-grandsons, Peyton Hulsey, Kade Bragwell, Cash Partain, and great-granddaughter, Jayden Partain.
Betty was a loyal and dedicated church member and worker for her entire adult life. She was a teacher to scores of children in Franklin County in Sunday Schools, GA’s, and Children’s Church. She was involved in Bible School every year, teaching classes and creating characters for missionary stories that enthralled the children. She was an avid knitter and if you ever met her, you probably had or have something she made for you. She was knitting boggans for children in Michigan up until spring of this year. She was an excellent cook, an accomplished seamstress, a painter, crafter, voracious reader as well as a gardener and lover of flowers.
The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health for their loving and concerned care over the past several years and Southern Care Hospice for their intensive care recently. Special thanks to Tammy Taylor.
The visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 Friday, October 02, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the service following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Casey Harrison will officiate the service. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Shriners, Veterans Associations or the charity of your choice.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented