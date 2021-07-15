MUSCLE SHOALS — Betty Catherine West Vaughn, 64, died July 12, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Galilee Cemetery, Florence.

