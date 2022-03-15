FLORENCE — Betty Charlene LeFan Purser, 74, of Florence, AL, passed away March 12, 2022 at her home. Charlene was a faithful Christian. She loved worshipping at Shiloh Church of Christ. Charlene was a loving wife to Justin Purser and a precious mother to Anthony Purser. She had one grandson, D.J., who was the apple of her eye, a daughter-in-law Leslie Purser (but was more like a daughter), and two sisters who always stood by her side. Charlene enjoyed working in her flower beds and garden, keeping an immaculate house, reading Westerns, and watching Gunsmoke. She was very faithful and read her Bible every night before bed. But most of all she loved her family. Every Sunday she prepared lunch. She was the best cook ever-her chicken stew, dumplings, and roast were some of our favorites.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Justin “Dusty” Purser; son, Anthony Purser (Leslie); grandson, Dustin Jarrett Lee “D.J.” Purser; sisters, Carolyn Wallace (Delton) and Peggy Richardson; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Flavil LeFan and Beula Stutts LeFan; brother, Reed LeFan; brother-in-law, Jimmy Richardson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Shiloh Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow in the church at 1:00 P.M. with Brother McKinley Pate officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their care during this difficult time, especially Susan, Julia, and Rosa.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented