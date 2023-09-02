ALLSBORO — Clara Elizabeth “Betty” Clark, 90, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Tishomingo Community Living Center. Mrs. Clark was of the Episcopal faith. She was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Okinawa. She retired from Ripley Screen in Iuka and enjoyed traveling and reading. She also loved helping others and spending time with her family.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you