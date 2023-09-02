ALLSBORO — Clara Elizabeth “Betty” Clark, 90, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Tishomingo Community Living Center. Mrs. Clark was of the Episcopal faith. She was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Okinawa. She retired from Ripley Screen in Iuka and enjoyed traveling and reading. She also loved helping others and spending time with her family.
