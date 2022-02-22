TOWN CREEK — Betty E. Letson, 86, died February 20, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Old Bethel Church Cemetery, Courtland at 2 PM. Betty was the widow of Billy G. Letson.

