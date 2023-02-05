F.2.5.23 Betty Hayes.jpeg

FLORENCE — Betty Elizabeth Dickerson Hayes, age 74, of Florence, passed away February 1, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, February 5, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Wood Avenue Church of Christ. The funeral will start at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Miles Stutts and Bro. Collin Little officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Cemetery.

