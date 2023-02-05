FLORENCE — Betty Elizabeth Dickerson Hayes, age 74, of Florence, passed away February 1, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, February 5, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Wood Avenue Church of Christ. The funeral will start at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Miles Stutts and Bro. Collin Little officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jimmy Ed and Clois Dickerson; husband, James Lester Hayes; siblings, Tom Dickerson, Shirley Mueller, Wanda Dickerson, Reed Dickerson and Doris Tucker.
Betty is survived by her daughters, April Waddell (Algie); Tammy St. Onge (Jeff); brother, James Dickerson (Geraldine); and sister, Mary Rupe (Bill). Additional survivors include her grandchildren, Heather Waddell, Katie Little (Collin), Colby Waddell, Morgan St. Onge, Mely St. Onge; and great-grandson, Joseph Aiden Tougaw.
She was a devout Christian woman and a lifelong member of Wood Avenue Church of Christ. She would do anything for anyone and made friends with everyone. Photography was one of her favorite hobbies along with gardening and working in her yard. The beach was her happy place. She was a very special lady and will be greatly missed.
