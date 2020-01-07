LEXINGTON — Betty Elizabeth Pettus, age 94 of Lexington, AL passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lakeshores The Meadows Nursing Home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, retired Genesco (seamstress) and Greens Chapel Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Rickey Green will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Survivors are son-in-law, Larry Perry, Nashville, TN; two sisters, Frances Campbell, Center Star and Marie Brown, Killen; one granddaughter, Rachel Morton; one great-granddaughter, Kenzie Jade Morton.
Preceded in death by her husband, Buford “Boots” Pettus; and daughter, Janice Carol Perry.
Pallbearers will be Billy Campbell, Steve Campbell, Troy Burgess, Glen Cole, Tad Cole and Tommy McCafferty.
