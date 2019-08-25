FLORENCE — Betty Elliott Crosby, 87, of Florence, passed away August 21, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Crosby retired as a Sales Associate from JC Penney. She was a member of Central Heights United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Crosby was preceded in death by her parents, Owen Earl and Lelia Worsham Elliott; her husband of 47 years, Don Crosby; son, Gary Crosby; brother, William (Bill) E. Elliott.
She is survived by a son, David E. Crosby (Laura), Florence, AL; daughters, Lisa Patterson (Jeff), Florence, AL, Lynn Francis (Kevin), Florence, AL; brothers, Ray Elliott (Betty Ruth), Cherokee, AL and Bob Elliott (Janice), Greenwood, SC.; grandchildren, Shannon Casteel (Clint), Shelby Patterson, Haley Crosby, Natalie Crosby, Connor Crosby and Keaton Francis all of Florence, AL.
Visitation will be Sunday August 25, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Dr. John Yeates.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Patterson, Kevin Francis, Keaton Francis, Connor Crosby, Ronnie Wicks and Brad Elliott.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby McCormick, Robert Bevis and Ralph Thompson.
A Special thanks to her nurse Jessica of Alacare Hospice and all the additional staff that cared for our mother.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Meals on Wheels” at 745 Thompson Street, Florence, AL 35630.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
