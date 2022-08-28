FLORENCE — On Friday, August 12, 2022, Betty England Heaslett, passed peacefully at the age of 86.
Betty was born on September 1, 1935 in Florence, Alabama, to Homer and Amber (Baldwin) England. She graduated from Coffee High School in 1953 and received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama. She then completed a Dietetic Internship at Vanderbilt University Hospital. Betty retired from The Colbert County Board of Education as the Child Nutrition Supervisor.
On October 24, 1959 she married Albert Cunnigham Heaslett. They raised two children, Traci and Neal. Betty was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church of Florence, Alabama. She served as President of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary in Florence.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 61 years, Albert. She is survived by her daughter, Traci Swab; her son, Albert Neal (Ann Marie) Heaslett; grandchildren Darby Swab, Makalyn Heaslett and Alexander Heaslett.
Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 12 o’clock noon family will receive friends with the funeral service following at 1 o’clock pm, both at Woodmont Baptist Church in Florence. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Salvation Army.
