SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Betty Faye Holt Cockrell, 80, died August 24, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Brace Cemetery. She was a member of Thousand Hills Cowboy Church.

