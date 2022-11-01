FLORENCE — Betty Cook Fielder, age 80, a resident of Florence, passed away at her residence peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from noon until 2:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with David Dowdy and Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be in Centenary Cemetery in Lutts, TN.
Mrs. Fielder was a member of Stateline Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fielder; daughter, Tamara Conley Stooksberry; parents, Johnie and Grace Cook; brothers, John Cook and Billy Cook; and in-laws, Clarence and Earline Fielder.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Tanya Cochran; grandchildren, Misty Burns, Trevor Conley, Tyrell Cochran, and Taylor Conley; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth Cook.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
