IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Betty Frost, 77, died December 22, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday 12 to 2 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with burial in Grissom Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Russell Frost. You may leave condolences at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com

