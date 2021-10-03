SYLVANIA, GA — Betty Fuller Denham, age 86, of Sylvania, Georgia (formerly of Russellville), passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Betty was a devoted mother and wife, and friends of many. She loved her Bluegrass music and birds. She also had a great sense of humor to which she passed on to her children.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 04, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville, AL. The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 04, 2021 at Knights of Pythias, also of Russellville, AL.
She is preceded in death by her son, Edward Mason Rivers; parents, Horace and Ruby Fuller; daughter, Susan Russo; son, Roger Rivers; grandchild, Randy Jones; brother, Roy Fuller; and sister, Judy Willis.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her companion of 12 years, Lester Miller; children, Becky Gulledge and Larry Rivers (wife, Rene`a); grandchildren, Susie Williamson; Chas Clingon, Allan Rivers, Mandy Shearouse; Jessie Beman; great-grandchildren, Chloe Rivers, Claire Ruth Rivers, Charlotte Shearouse, Meghan Shearouse, Amelia Shearouse, Devin Clingon, Garrett Jones, Brett Jones, Brook Jones, and Mitchell Jones; siblings, Mildred (Jerry) Sanderson, Jack (Donna) Fuller; and several nieces and nephews.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented