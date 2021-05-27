Betty Gail Williams, 72 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 after a brief illness. She was the owner/operator of Betty’s Beauty Shop and a member of Plainview Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with funeral service immediately following in Greenview Memoria Chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park with Bill Lyons officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert D. and Evelyn A. Parker. She is survived by her husband, Larry G. Williams and her daughter, Angela M Williams.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hall, Don Williams, Cedric Fossett, Dennis Bearden, Larry Beasley, and Tim May.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented