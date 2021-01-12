WATERLOO — Betty Gean Gilchrist, 62, of Waterloo, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021.Visitation will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Brother Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be inMurphy’s Chapel.
Mrs. Gilchrist was a member of Piney Grove Church. Betty was a true Christian lady who loved the Lord. She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed cooking and thrift store shopping. She will be missed by all who knew her. Betty was a tough cookie but sweet as honey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cletus and Eva Jean Young.
Betty is survived by her husband, Steve Gilchrist; her son, Kenneth Gilchrist; two brothers, Donnie Young (Jean) and Travis Young (Deena); several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be John Parrish, Danny Scott, Wayne Scott, Randy Johnson, Randy Farmer, and Ryan Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Benson and David Lambert.
The family would like to thank the staff at North Alabama Medical Center for their care.
